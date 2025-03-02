Noble Wealth Management PBC Invests $133,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,667,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 28,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,445,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterway Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $394.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.94. The company has a market capitalization of $102.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $315.24 and a 1 year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

