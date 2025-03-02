Capital Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,984,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,863,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 39,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 6,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,180,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,254,000 after buying an additional 89,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PACCAR from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $121.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.77.

PACCAR Stock Up 1.6 %

PACCAR stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.92. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $90.04 and a 12 month high of $125.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.73.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). PACCAR had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 12.36%. Equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.69%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,129.15. The trade was a 26.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 6,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $636,780.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at $100,929.63. This trade represents a 86.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,547 shares of company stock worth $18,261,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

