34,668 Shares in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Purchased by Sherman Asset Management Inc.

Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 34,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 0.8% of Sherman Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 10,056 shares during the period. TPG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after buying an additional 126,198 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 108,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 60,801 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $24.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $24.53.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

