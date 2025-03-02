Sherman Asset Management Inc. Invests $90,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,939 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 161,120,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,532,684,000 after buying an additional 3,630,972 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AT&T by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,592,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,948,943,000 after buying an additional 5,649,277 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,986,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,693,000 after buying an additional 1,149,688 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,282,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,217,000 after buying an additional 104,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 17,543,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $399,467,000 after buying an additional 325,073 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of T opened at $27.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.94 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $197.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on T. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

