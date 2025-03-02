US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cintas were worth $40,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in Cintas by 433.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cintas by 495.7% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its holdings in Cintas by 357.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cintas from $209.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cintas from $236.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Cintas from $240.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Cintas Stock Up 2.0 %

Cintas stock opened at $207.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $154.15 and a one year high of $228.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.38.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 40.62%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

