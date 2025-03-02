Cantillon Capital Management LLC Acquires 18,047 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,395,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,047 shares during the quarter. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for approximately 3.6% of Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cantillon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $599,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,693,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,750,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,319,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $775,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $204.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.96.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.