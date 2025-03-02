Nwam LLC Acquires 302 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,008.24. This represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total transaction of $1,354,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 147,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $173.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.41 and a 200-day moving average of $158.79. The firm has a market cap of $99.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.34 and a 12-month high of $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 40.17%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

