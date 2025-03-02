CORDA Investment Management LLC. Has $2.15 Million Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,312 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Linscomb Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 3,984 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $164,048,000 after acquiring an additional 52,394 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Brueske Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.77.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $293.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $943.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $316.70. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total value of $39,792,803.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,095,100. The trade was a 56.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.