QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,052 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $2,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AON by 43,000.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 390,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,404,000 after acquiring an additional 390,017 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 78,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 28,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Investors Inc bought a new stake in AON during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AON from $394.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AON from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AON from $379.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on AON from $411.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AON from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $386.21.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $409.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $409.99. The firm has a market cap of $88.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $372.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.35.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.17. AON had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 70.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

AON Company Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

Featured Stories

