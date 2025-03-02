Maia Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFG. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after buying an additional 830,957 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,983,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,926,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,416,000 after purchasing an additional 536,191 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,307,000 after buying an additional 492,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,370.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 442,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,836,000 after purchasing an additional 437,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 7.0 %

EFG stock opened at $102.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

