Maia Wealth LLC Sells 40,041 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Maia Wealth LLC lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,041 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Maia Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 35,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $46.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.99. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.21 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1542 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

