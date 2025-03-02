iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Cut by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 12.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Maia Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 26,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $197.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $194.49 and its 200 day moving average is $196.23. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $176.09 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

