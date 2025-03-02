Bailard Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 552,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up 0.8% of Bailard Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $31,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $68,510,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,711,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 761,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,736,000 after acquiring an additional 44,602 shares during the period. Finally, Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Common Fund For Nonprofit Organizations now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $60.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.27 and a fifty-two week high of $63.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

