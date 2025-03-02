Bailard Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 493 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $17,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CB. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raelipskie Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CB. Barclays cut their target price on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.73.

Shares of CB stock opened at $285.34 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $238.85 and a twelve month high of $302.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. On average, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

