Bailard Inc. Raises Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment increased its stake in Eaton by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 9,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Eaton by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 97 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Eaton by 621.4% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total transaction of $3,559,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $293.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $326.90 and a 200 day moving average of $332.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $255.65 and a 12-month high of $379.99.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 43.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eaton from $440.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.05.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Eaton

Eaton Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.