iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.95 and traded as low as $31.95. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 138,455 shares trading hands.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RING. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 42,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Climber Capital SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,821,000.

The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

