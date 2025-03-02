iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Share Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.95 and traded as low as $31.95. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $32.94, with a volume of 138,455 shares trading hands.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95.
iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (RING) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Select Gold Miners IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that generate revenue primarily from gold mining. RING was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
