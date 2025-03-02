Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3.08 ($0.04). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 3.08 ($0.04), with a volume of 731 shares changing hands.
Symphony Environmental Technologies Stock Down 2.4 %
The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3.08 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 554.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £6.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.01.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies
Our leading brands are d2w biodegradable plastic technology, developed to make ordinary plastic self-destruct and become biodegradable in the same way as nature’s wastes, if it should escape collection and end up as litter.
