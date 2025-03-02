Tower View Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $114.37 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

