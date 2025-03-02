Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ:CRML – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 726,600 shares, a growth of 96.2% from the January 31st total of 370,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 4.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CRML opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.84. Critical Metals has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Critical Metals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 107,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Critical Metals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Critical Metals by 111.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Critical Metals Corp. engages in the mining, exploration, and development of lithium metals. It owns Wolfsberg Project and Tanbreez Project. The company was founded on October 24, 2022 and is headquartered in British Virgin Islands.

