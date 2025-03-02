Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Short Interest Update

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,900 shares, a decrease of 55.3% from the January 31st total of 138,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.39% of Cyclerion Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for serious diseases. It is developing Olinciguat, an orally administered vascular soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) stimulator, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to out-license for cardiovascular diseases; and Praliciguat, a systemic sGC stimulator that is licensed to Akebia Therapeutics, Inc for the treatment of rare kidney disease.

