Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM) Short Interest Update

Connectm Technology Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 337,900 shares, a growth of 149.4% from the January 31st total of 135,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 354,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Connectm Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Connectm Technology Solutions stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.01. Connectm Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $12.47.

Connectm Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CNTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Connectm Technology Solutions

In other news, insider Mahesh Choudhury acquired 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.09 per share, with a total value of $30,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,147.12. This represents a 11.98 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 33.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Choate Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 98,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 27,880 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Connectm Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

About Connectm Technology Solutions

Connectm Technology Solutions, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the electrification economy by integrating electrified energy assets with an AI-driven technology solutions platform. It provides solutions for residential and light commercial buildings, and all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), with a proprietary digital platform to accelerate the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation to reduce dependence on fossil fuels, overall energy costs, and carbon footprint.

