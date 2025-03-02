Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 537 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 43,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $70.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.31. The firm has a market cap of $144.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.5665 dividend. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 67.06%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.85.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

