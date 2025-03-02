Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,149 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rogco LP bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day moving average of $35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

