Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Trading Up 68.8% – Here’s Why

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. (TSE:TWM – Get Free Report) shares rose 68.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 5,785,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 883% from the average daily volume of 588,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

TWM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.30 to C$0.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.66.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.03. The stock has a market cap of C$86.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.23.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd is a Canadian company that is engaged in providing midstream infrastructure and a natural gas storage facility. It mainly focuses on the purchase, sale, and transportation of Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) such as propane and natural gasoline throughout North America and export to premium markets.

