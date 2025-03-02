Amarc Resources (CVE:AHR) Stock Price Down 19.1% – Should You Sell?

Amarc Resources Ltd. (CVE:AHR – Get Free Report) shares fell 19.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.49 and last traded at C$0.55. 769,320 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 529,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.68.

Amarc Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$116.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.29.

Insider Activity at Amarc Resources

In related news, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,700.00. Also, Director Diane Samantha Nicolson sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.57, for a total transaction of C$42,945.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock valued at $91,395. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amarc Resources Company Profile

Amarc Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It holds 100% interest in the IKE project covering an area of 462 square kilometers located in the Gold Bridge, south-central British Columbia; the DUKE project covering an area of 678 square kilometers located northeast of Smithers, central British Columbia; and the JOY project covering an area of 492 square kilometers located in the Toodoggone region of north-central British Columbia.

