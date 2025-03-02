Steem Market Capitalization Tops $76.07 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Steem coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. Steem has a market capitalization of $76.07 million and $19.81 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Steem alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,120.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $119.25 or 0.00140092 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00011453 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.23 or 0.00372690 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $224.74 or 0.00264032 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00022234 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00040447 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 500,417,704 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem is a blockchain platform designed to reward content creation and curation with cryptocurrency, launched in 2016 by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer. It uses a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, ensuring fast, fee-free transactions and decentralised governance. The platform’s three-token system includes STEEM, the native token used for rewards and liquidity; Steem Power (SP), a vested token for staking and governance; and Steem Dollars (SBD), a stablecoin intended to be pegged to the US dollar but often subject to volatility. STEEM is primarily used to reward users for posting and curating content, peer-to-peer transfers, and staking for governance. SP increases voting influence, while SBD offers a more stable, though fluctuating, form of payment. Steem’s core application is Steemit, a decentralised social media platform where users earn rewards directly from blockchain protocol incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Steem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Steem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.