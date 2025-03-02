Tether (USDT) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Tether has a market capitalization of $142.36 billion and $49.36 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tether has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001104 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,437.73 or 1.00373220 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,330.83 or 1.00247631 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
About Tether
Tether’s launch date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 143,564,221,721 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,414,921,751 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Tether
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
