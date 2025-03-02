Aerodrome Finance (AERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $12.54 Million

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00000709 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aerodrome Finance has a total market cap of $96.52 million and $12.54 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,522,450,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official website is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. Aerodrome Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,522,450,516.78227429 with 787,586,787.25291484 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.61392474 USD and is down -1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 299 active market(s) with $14,721,510.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

