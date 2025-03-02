Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $22,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,586,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,528,000 after purchasing an additional 230,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,405,000 after purchasing an additional 167,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 577,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,990,000 after purchasing an additional 105,443 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 284,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,490,000 after purchasing an additional 77,921 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,512,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $293.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $262.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.75.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $251.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $232.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $191.97 and a 1 year high of $258.59.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.05. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 5.73%. Research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

Insider Transactions at Laboratory Co. of America

In other news, EVP Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 11,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.43, for a total transaction of $2,815,675.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,814.27. This trade represents a 27.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $56,590.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,817.60. This trade represents a 4.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,372 shares of company stock valued at $5,175,793 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings, Inc engages in providing medical testing services. The company was founded on April 16, 2024 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.

See Also

