Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Wealth Management Inc.

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $44.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.27 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $35.43 and a twelve month high of $62.55.

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.56.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

