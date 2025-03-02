Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Modera Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,142,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 5.7% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $469,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

VUG stock opened at $405.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $417.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $400.54. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

