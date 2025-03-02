Heritage Wealth Management Inc. Sells 71 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Heritage Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.9% of Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heritage Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% in the third quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 6,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.7% in the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 25.4% in the third quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 22.2% in the third quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT stock opened at $343.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.12. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.05 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $365.99 and a 200-day moving average of $372.95.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $452.00 to $414.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $455.00 to $438.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $383.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAT

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $398.57 per share, with a total value of $39,857.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at $1,176,977.21. This trade represents a 3.51 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. The trade was a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.