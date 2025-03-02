4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

FDMT opened at $4.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.81. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $36.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Bank of America dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $79.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.13.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

