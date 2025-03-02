4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.10), Zacks reports.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $4.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.20 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $209.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.81.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, 4D Molecular Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.13.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.