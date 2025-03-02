FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) to Issue $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th.
FutureFuel Stock Performance
FutureFuel stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $4.15 and a 52 week high of $8.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.51.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded FutureFuel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.
About FutureFuel
FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.
