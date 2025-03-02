General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,589 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, Director Laura J. Schumacher sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.68, for a total value of $459,201.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,857,224. This represents a 13.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GD shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $307.00 to $284.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.71.

Shares of GD opened at $252.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $258.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.09. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $239.87 and a twelve month high of $316.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.29 by ($0.14). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 4th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 41.64%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

