WR Wealth Planners LLC Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

WR Wealth Planners LLC cut its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 80.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 16,469 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $322,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 210,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after buying an additional 17,284 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $285,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total value of $1,610,800.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 100,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,689,783 shares of company stock worth $475,417,043 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $42.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.21.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $84.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.31 billion, a PE ratio of 446.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.33 and a 52 week high of $125.41.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

