Synapse (SYN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $52.79 Million

Synapse (SYN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One Synapse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000342 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse has traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar. Synapse has a market cap of $52.79 million and approximately $4.50 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85,477.68 or 0.99929724 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85,330.00 or 0.99757065 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Synapse Token Profile

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 209,657,130 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Synapse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

