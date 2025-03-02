Mitchell Capital Management Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,384 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 496 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.24 and a 12 month high of $79.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.80. The stock has a market cap of $80.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

APH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

