Capital Wealth Planning LLC Acquires Shares of 13,132 Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $69.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $40.50 and a 1-year high of $70.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

