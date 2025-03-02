Metis Global Partners LLC Has $4.51 Million Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 224,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. State Street Corp raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 197,958,739 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,417,753 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Intel by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 58,469,412 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,371,692,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865,308 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,013,936 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,426,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 7.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,690,418 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $743,457,000 after buying an additional 2,248,332 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Up 2.8 %

INTC opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $46.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

