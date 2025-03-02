West Michigan Advisors LLC Has $250,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

West Michigan Advisors LLC cut its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3,883.2% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 559,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 545,936 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day moving average of $43.59. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $34.03 and a 52 week high of $48.08. The company has a market capitalization of $354.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Bank of America from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.