Sherman Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 935 Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ADM. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.5 %

ADM stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $44.92 and a one year high of $66.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.95.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Further Reading

