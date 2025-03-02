Capital Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 1,111,581 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 116.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,065,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,111,581 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 2.1% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $222,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,488,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,016,846,000 after acquiring an additional 442,302 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,290,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,537,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 155.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,873,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,866,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $201,125,000 after buying an additional 86,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $122.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.62.

Duke Energy Price Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $117.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $90.09 and a 12-month high of $121.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.03 and its 200-day moving average is $113.13.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 73.20%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

