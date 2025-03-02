Fusion Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 3.1% of Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 13,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $111.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.23. The firm has a market cap of $483.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $231,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

