Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Position Lifted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,521 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after acquiring an additional 263,021 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,326,000 after acquiring an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after acquiring an additional 121,667 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 72,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $173.59 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.00 and a 1-year high of $189.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 41.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Jack Henry & Associates

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.