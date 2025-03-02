Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 1,800 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $6,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Align Technology during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Align Technology by 212.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in Align Technology by 74.8% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price for the company. Leerink Partners raised Align Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.91.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $187.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.41. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $183.24 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. Research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

