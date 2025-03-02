Carnival Co. & (LON:CCL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Carnival Co. & plc (LON:CCL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,569.37 ($19.74) and traded as high as GBX 1,716.50 ($21.59). Carnival Co. & shares last traded at GBX 1,694.67 ($21.31), with a volume of 756,098 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £30.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,845.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,572.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 312.11, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

