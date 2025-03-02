Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.45 and traded as high as C$0.46. Western Forest Products shares last traded at C$0.45, with a volume of 498,261 shares traded.

WEF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.50 to C$0.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$142.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

