Cohort (LON:CHRT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 990.42 ($12.46) and traded as high as GBX 1,095 ($13.77). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 1,085 ($13.65), with a volume of 68,284 shares trading hands.

Cohort Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 991.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £492.48 million, a P/E ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 20 ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. Cohort had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts predict that Cohort plc will post 42.7951807 EPS for the current year.

Cohort Cuts Dividend

Cohort Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 5.25 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. Cohort’s payout ratio is presently 39.62%.

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc (www.cohortplc.com) is the parent company of six innovative, agile and responsive businesses based in the UK, Germany and Portugal, providing a wide range of services and products for domestic and export customers in defence and related markets.

Chess Technologies, through its operating businesses Chess Dynamics and Vision4ce, offers surveillance, tracking and fire-control systems to the defence and security markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.